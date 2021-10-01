Embattled Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said he was “fed up” of having to defend himself amid reports that the Dutchman is on the brink of being sacked.

Koeman was roundly criticised in the wake of Barca’s 3-0 defeat at Benfica in the Champions League in midweek, a result that left the Catalans with no points and no goals after two group games in this season’s competition.

With Barcelona struggling in La Liga too, and Koeman’s relationship with president Joan Laporta frayed, his days at the Camp Nou appear numbered even if he remains in charge for Saturday’s trip to reigning champions Atletico Madrid.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.