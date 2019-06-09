In its monetary policy meeting held last week, the Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate unchanged, as expected, but hinted it will cut interest rates in the coming months.

The central bank said that uncertainties have increased. Policymakers are split on the outlook and see lower interest rates in 2019.

The language of the statement issued after the meeting was dovish while the so-called dot-plot was cautious: “Uncertainties about the outlook have increased. In light of these uncertainties and muted inflation pressures, the committee will closely monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook and will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion,” the statement said.

The Federal Reserve typically sustains economic expansion by cutting rates.

In the meantime, consumer confidence in the eurozone dropped sharply in June, almost entirely wiping out the gain it registered during May. Rising concerns regarding the weaker outlook for the global economy were the main reason for the decline, according to preliminary figures published last week by the European Commission.

The flash consumer confidence index fell to -7.2 in June from -6.5 in May. Economists had forecasted the index to remain unchanged. April’s reading was -7.3. The consumer confidence index for the whole of the European Union also shed 0.7 points in June to reach -6.9. However, the confidence readings for both the eurozone and the EU remained above their long-term averages of -10.7 and -10, respectively.

Finally in the UK, retail sales fell in May for a second month in a row, fuelled by concerns that the economy is losing steam. The volume of goods sold in shops and online declined by 0.5 per cent following a 0.1 per cent drop in April, the Office for National Statistics said last Thursday. Sales excluding car fuel fell by 0.3 per cent.

The figures raise concern that consumers are starting to curtail their spending after underpinning the economy last year, in contrast to businesses, which cut back on investment amid Brexit uncertainty. Consumer spending and Brexit stockpiling lifted growth in the early months of this year but a slowdown appears to be under way, giving the Bank of England further reason not to raise interest rates.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta for general information purposes only.