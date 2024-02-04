At the end of its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged, in line with expectations, citing a need to see more progress on the inflation front before it decides to lower rates.

While the official statement ruled out future rate hikes, Fed chairperson Jerome Powell said that a March interest rate cut is unlikely. The Fed maintained its benchmark federal-funds rate at 5.25 and 5.5 per cent, the highest level in over 20 years, as it awaits more convincing evidence that inflation, which saw a significant decline at the end of last year, will not spike higher.

“Based on the meeting today, I would tell you that I don’t think it is likely that the committee will reach a level of confidence by the time of the March meeting to identify March as the time to do that, but that is to be seen,” Powell said at a press conference after the meeting.

Meanwhile, inflation in the eurozone fell back less than predicted in January, tempering investor hopes that the European Central Bank will begin cutting interest rates as early as this spring.

The harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) rose by 2.8 per cent on an annual basis in January, slightly slower than the 2.9 per cent increase at the end of last year. This reading was in line with expectations.

Core inflation, which excludes food, energy, alcohol and tobacco prices, fell back to 3.3 per cent in January from 3.4 per cent in December. Economists had predicted this to fall to 3.2 per cent.

ECB officials have a number of data points in their sight to see if and when they can start cutting interest rates from their current record highs.

Finally, in Germany, the number of people who are unemployed edged lower in January, figures by the German Labour Office showed on Wednesday, contradicting expectations of an increase.

The number of people looking for a job fell by 2,000, counteracting the increase of 2,000 in December. Economists had expected the number of unemployed to increase sharply by 11,000. The adjusted jobless rate held steady at 5.8 per cent in January and was expected to remain unchanged at December’s initially estimated rate of 5.9 per cent.

The number of job vacancies also fell, signalling that finding a job may be getting harder.

