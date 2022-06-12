Roger Federer admitted Saturday that “things are moving slowly” in his attempt to recover from knee surgery.

The 20-time Grand Slam title winner and former world number one has not played since a quarter-final defeat at Wimbledon almost a year ago.

He then underwent a third surgery on his knee while his world ranking has slumped to 50, his lowest in 22 years.

Federer told Swiss broadcaster SRF that he “plays from time to time” with his four children, but “things are moving slowly”.

He still intends to return to action at the Laver Cup in London at the end of September when he will have already celebrated his 41st birthday.

