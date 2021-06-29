Roger Federer and Serena Williams hope to defy the doubters when they get their Wimbledon campaigns underway on ‘Super Tuesday’ at the All England Club where a backlog of matches needs to be cleared after the opening day downpours.

Serena, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, is still one shy of Margaret Court’s Grand Slam singles record of 24.

Williams remains in the top 10 in the world but bowed out early in the French Open and the days of her holding a psychological edge over players appear to have gone.

Eight-time winner Federer, like Williams edging closer to his 40th birthday, had a disappointing second round exit at Halle — his traditional warm-up for Wimbledon which he has won 10 times.

