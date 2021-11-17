Roger Federer is targeting a return to the circuit in mid-2022, the Swiss star said Wednesday, hoping to play some big matches once again before bowing out in style.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who turned 40 in August, is working his way back from a persistent right knee injury that restricted him to just five tournaments this year.

Federer said the Australian Open in January was out of the question, while participation in the French Open in May and June and his favourite major, Wimbledon in June and July, was highly unlikely.

“The truth is I would be incredibly surprised to play Wimbledon, which is to say that Australia does not even come into play,” he said in an interview published in the Swiss newspapers 24 Heures and Tribune de Geneve.

