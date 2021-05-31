Naomi Osaka announced she was withdrawing from the French Open on Monday after she was threatened with disqualification for boycotting media duties, while on court, Roger Federer, Iga Swiatek and Daniil Medvedev all reached the second round.

Japanese star Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, said before the tournament that she would not attend press conferences to protect her mental health, saying the traditional post-match inquests are like “kicking people when they’re down”.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta