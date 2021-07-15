Roger Federer may have seen his dreams of Olympic gold dashed this week, but he can celebrate that t-shirts, racquets, and shoes from his trophy-laden tennis career proved a treasure trove at auction.

The sports legend saw every single item that went under the hammer at a two-phased Christie’s auction sold, raking in £3.4 million ($4.7 million, 3.98 million euros).

The combined proceeds from an online and a live auction — over three times more than his £1-million target — will go to the Roger Federer Foundation, which supports educational projects in southern Africa and his native Switzerland.

