Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are set to team up for Europe against the rest of the world in the fifth edition of the Laver Cup later this year.

The announcement on Thursday comes despite uncertainty over Federer’s future in tennis following a long period of inaction after knee surgery.

The Swiss great, 40, said on Wednesday he would know by “April-May” if he will be able to return to the court after being on the sidelines since last year’s Wimbledon.

Federer and Nadal will be seeking to maintain Team Europe’s perfect record at the event in London, under the captaincy of Bjorn Borg.

