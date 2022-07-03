Roger Federer said Sunday he hopes to play Wimbledon “one more time” despite being sidelined for a year with a knee injury.

“I hope I can come back one more time. I’ve missed it here,” said the eight-time champion as he attended a special ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of Centre Court.

The 40-year-old winner of 20 Grand Slam titles has been out of action since a quarter-final loss at the tournament in 2021 before undergoing another bout of knee surgery.

