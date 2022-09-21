Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer, who last week announced his imminent retirement wants to remain connected to “the sport that has given me everything,” he said in an interview published Tuesday.

Federer, a winner of 20 Grand Slam titles and one of the best players of all time, sparked a global outpouring of emotional reactions when he announced he would retire after this week’s Laver Cup.

Last Thursday he admitted on social media that his battles with a knee problem had forced him to call time on a historic career that had earned him a reputation as one of the most elegant players the game has ever seen.

As he arrived in London for his final ATP event, he told Swiss broadcaster RTS that he was “relieved” to have made the announcement, and “very happy to have been able to have the career I have had.”

He told RTS that in recent months “my progress was not satisfactory, that my knee was not letting me go.”

More details here...