While US economic activity increased in almost all Federal Reserve (Fed) districts in recent weeks, the central bank’s Beige Book noted that activity remained well below where it was prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in the 12 Fed districts, indicated that the recent increase in economic activity came as consumer spending picked up as many non-essential businesses were allowed to reopen. However, activity remained well below where it was prior to the pandemic. Business owners remain highly uncertain about the outlook for the economy, as it is unclear how long the crisis will last. A resurgence in coronavirus cases in many states is driving fears of a new slowdown.

Meanwhile, UK unemployment remained unchanged in the three months to May, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Thursday. In the three months to May, the jobless rate was largely unchanged at 3.9 per cent, well below economists’ average forecast of 4.2 per cent.

On the other hand, the employment rate rose by 0.3 percentage points to 76.4 per cent in the three months to May.

The ONS further said that early indicators for June suggested that the number of employees on payrolls fell by around 650,000 compared to March. Average weekly hours worked per person fell to a record low of 26.6 between March and May, down by 5.5 hours on the same period a year ago. Data showed that job vacancies during April to June were at the lowest level since the Vacancy Survey began in 2001, at an estimated 333,000.

Finally, China’s gross domestic product returned to growth during the quarter ended June, as it surged a seasonally adjusted 11.5 per cent compared to the previous quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

The figure is higher than economists were predicting and points towards a V-shaped recovery, that is, a sharp fall followed by a quick recovery. It also means that China would avoid going into a technical recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

