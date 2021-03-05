The Church is organising a fundraiser to help distribute healthy meals and clothes to those in need.

This year's Lenten campaign called Itma’ u Libbes is being organised by the Archdiocese of Malta through the Caritas Parish Diaconia Network, Newsbook.com.mt and 103 Malta’s Heart.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna noted that although this is a Lenten initiative, the Church hopes that through people’s generosity it will be able to continue relieving the hunger of those in need and clothing those who find it difficult to make ends meet.

According to national data, there were 82,700 people who were at risk of poverty in 2020, while a further 40,000 were living in severely deprived conditions. This means that one in every four people in Malta is either poor or only managing to keep their heads above water, the Church said in a statement.

"Moved by these figures and constant contact with people who cannot meet their daily needs, the Archdiocese of Malta and Beacon Media Group have teamed up to campaign for food and clothing for those who cannot afford these daily needs."

Providing daily healthy meals

People can help provide vouchers for daily meals which will be cooked by professional chefs by sending an SMS or calling on:

5061 9270 (SMS) to donate €11.65 and feed a child for a week

5100 2037 (phone) to donate €20 and feed an elderly couple for five days

5190 2072 (phone) to donate €50 and feed a family of four for three days

Re-usable clothing

Clothes will start being collected from next Monday.

Re-usable clothes will go through a process of sorting, washing and pressing before being packed and sold. People in need of clothing will be able to get vouchers for clothing from parishes and diocesan social entities.

However, those interested in re-usable clothing will also be able to buy them at affordable prices.

During the first week of the campaign, clothes can be deposited at the parish church of Iklin during Mass times, and at the Kalkara parish centre between 9am and 11:30am.

Each week different parishes will join the campaign and information will be published on Newsbook.com.mt and 103 Malta’s Heart.