Just in case you were wondering, which I’m sure you weren’t, I am currently writing this by candlelight.

It’s not because I’ve run away and joined the Amish, nor is it because I’ve found a time-travel machine and gone back to 1400. It’s because, for the third night in a row, in the midst of this summer’s first heatwave, many houses in the European state of Malta have no electricity.

It’s been yet another rollercoaster week in this circus that we call home. From the prime minister getting off his yacht to finally announce that a public inquiry about Jean Paul Sofia’s death could take place after all, to half of the country being thrown into the dark ages courtesy of what we keep being told is not the electric system being completely and utterly overwhelmed. You honestly couldn’t make this up if you tried.

I mean where does one even begin? It’s always something here.

The country was still coming down from its latest cycle of rage and confusion when, boom, fresh hell was set loose.

Night one with no electricity was awful but pardonable. It was not acceptable but accepted. Night two was unbearable and you could feel the anger surging from the sleep-deprived who had to still go to work in the morning and empty their freezers from spoiled food in the afternoon. But by the time night three rolled around, the rage was no longer lurking in the background: people were literally waging war.

This country has become a series of bad jokes which aren’t funny anymore - Anna Marie Galea

Of course, at the same time that many took to social media to air their woes, a bunch of people, who clearly aren’t living on the same island as everyone else, decided to dust off their party newspapers and inform us that we were being negative.

Apparently, three days of no sleep, when we’ve spent hundreds of millions to improve our system, are to be celebrated. The Nationalist reign was obviously brought up because, apparently, reminiscing about when things were supposedly worse is going to help me sleep tonight.

I hate to say it but this country has become a series of bad jokes which aren’t funny anymore. The incompetence of those running it is blinding. Our roads are in shambles; our cost of living is more compatible with us dying. I don’t give a flying fig who is in power but what I do care about is people’s ability to lead.

I will not apologise for wanting the bare minimum that my taxes pay for which is a safe, clean environment that doesn’t constantly enrage me every time I have to be in it. How could anyone think that this is okay?

I know that weed has become legal now but you must all be smoking something a lot stronger if your only comment on everything this is happening is to ignore the obvious.

No one does the Emperor’s New Clothes quite like us. Here we are, going around naked and a significant portion of the population keeps telling us that our garments have never, ever looked richer or finer.

This dystopian state that we find ourselves in has no place in a supposedly Western, European, democratic state. I’m not asking anyone to believe my eyes; I’m just asking that they open their own.