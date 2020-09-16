A player of Hungarian side Fehervar has tested positive for COVID-19 while coach Gabor Marton is unlikely to be part of the contingent after he received a ‘doubtful’ rating in his result ahead of their trip to Malta for a UEFA Europa League clash against Hibernians at the Centenary Stadium on Thursday.

Clubs who are travelling for UEFA club competitions are requested to take a mandatory swab test as part of the European governing body’s strict medical protocol.

The news was confirmed by the Hungarians side in a statement on the club’s website but failed to provide the identity of the player.

“During the mandatory tests on Monday, a positive and a ‘doubtful’ result were obtained,” the club said.

“Fortunately, both the player and the coach are asymptomatic for now. Gabor Marton’s result received a doubtful rating from the laboratory, so the test had to be repeated to ensure everyone else from the travelling contingent produced a negative test and does not put in jeopardy our Europa League qualifier on Thursday.”

Fehervar said that Marton’s first test showed no medically evaluable tests.

Then the sample was checked twice more on Sunday, and both of them turned out to be negative.

“On Monday I went through another swab test and we are still waiting for the result,” Marton said.

“Unfortunately, due to UEFA regulations, there is a 90 per cent chance that I will not be able to travel to Malta with the team,” Marton said.

“We discussed with the staff what to do, and everyone knows what they are doing.”

The Fehervar contingent is due to arrive in Malta on Wednesday at 12.30pm and it is hoped that Maltese authorities will put the Hungarians players and officials through another swab test to ensure that are no further COVID-19 positive tests entering the islands.