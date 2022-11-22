Tunisia held Denmark to a goalless draw in their World Cup opener on Tuesday, kicking off their Group D campaign with a strong performance against one of the pre-tournament dark horses.

Tunisia have never reached the World Cup knockouts in five previous attempts but Jalel Kadri’s side will be encouraged both with a point at Education City Stadium and with how they performed against the fancied Danes.

Since Kadri took charge of the team in January Tunisia have only lost to Brazil and they frustrated Denmark in front of thousands of noisy North Africans.

Christian Eriksen was largely anonymous on his return to major tournament football after nearly dying on the pitch at the European Championship last year, wilting in the face of ferocious defending.

Denmark had come into the match as favourites but Tunisia tore into their more illustrious opponents from kick-off, flying into tackles.

The massed ranks of Tunisians in the stands created a crackling atmosphere and they cheered every tackle and clearance.

The African side nearly took the lead in the 11th minute, with Mohamed Drager’s long-range effort clipping off Andreas Christensen and drifting just wide.

More details here...