Alec Felice Pace and Steffi DeMartino were named the Players of Year for the 2022-23 season during an event organised by the Malta Basketball Association and main sponsor Bank of Valletta.

Starlites captain Alec Felice Pace, who led his team to victory in the BOV First Division League and Knockout competitions, won the award for the second year running.

Felice Pace was also voted the Most Valuable Player of the League Final, an award that he also won for two years in a row.

The women’s award went to Starlites’ Steffi DeMartino who also led her team to the championship in the 2022-23 season

