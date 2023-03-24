This weekend 70 felines will be participating in the Coral Jubilee Show, organised by the Malta Feline Guardians Club.

The show is open to breeds registered with the World Cat Federation and participants will be scrutinised on breed characteristics, temperament, health and grooming among others.

The international judges, who will be flying to Malta from South Africa and Lithuania, will also be awarding the title for the most beautiful feline.

The show is being held at the Renaissance Hall, Montekristo Estates, Triq Ħal Farruġ, Siġġiewi, on March 25 and 26, between 10am and 6pm.

Several felines — among them Bengals, British shorthairs, Exotics, Maine Coons, Ragdolls, Persians, Norwegian Forests, Siberians, and more — will be showing off their beauty in the hope of clinching one of the top prizes,

Over the weekend, the organisers are hosting a one-of-a-kind Coral Master Ring, where the two best-rated cats on both days will win the official title of WCF Coral Master.

All cats can take part in the ring, regardless of gender, age and breed, with a special focus on the sweetness and affection of these much-loved pets.

Admission to the cat show is free.

More information here or on 9990 1846.