Malta’s table tennis player Felix Wetzel has moved up the rankings issued by the International Table Tennis Federation this week.

The German-born player, who won three gold medals for Malta at the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe, has been bidding to climb the world list in a bid to move closer towards qualification to the Olympic Games.

Wetzel’s performances in the last few weeks have helped him to move up to 255th in the world list.

In June, Wetzel took part in the ITTF tournament in Zagreb but bowed out in the preliminary round.

