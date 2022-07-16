American veteran Allyson Felix will hang up her spikes having sealed a remarkable 19th world medal on Friday, while Fred Kerley laid down an impressive marker in the heats for the 100m in Oregon.

Was it the perfect swansong for Felix? Not quite, as she and Kennedy Simon were both reeled in on their respective legs, leaving the Dominican Republic to take victory in the 4x400m mixed relay, the Dutch quartet edging the US for silver.

Her bronze is Felix’s 19th at world champs in a career that started almost two decades ago and also included 11 Olympic medals.

“It was very special to be able to run in front of a home crowd for my last race,” said Felix.

“It was so cool. My daughter was in the stands. It was a night I will cherish.”

Felix added: “I’ve had such good memories. I know it is time and these guys will carry it on into the future.

“I am at peace stepping into this next stage and have tremendous gratitude for this sport.”

