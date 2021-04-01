Female artists dominated nominations for the 2021 Brit Awards announced on Wednesday, with four women shortlisted for the event's coveted album of the year category.

For the first time best album at UK pop's biggest annual event has four women nominated on a five-act shortlist, a contrast to last year when the category was criticised for for a lack of female artists.

English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa is the artist to beat in the best album category after taking home a Grammy for best pop album for her record "Future Nostalgia".

The 25-year-old has received two other nominations for best female solo act and best single for her hit Physical.

Emerging singer and poet Arlo Parks, soul singer Celeste, rap duo Young T & Bugsey and DJ and producer Joel Corry have all received three total nominations across different categories.

Pop stars Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift have been nominated in the international female solo artist category.

Bruce Springsteen has been nominated in the international male list alongside Childish Gambino, The Weeknd, Tame Impala and Burna Boy.

K-pop supergroup BTS received their first Brit Award nomination for international group and homegrown star Harry Styles bagged a nomination for his single Watermelon Sugar.

US–born British singer-songwriter Celeste poses on the red carpet of last year’s Brit Awards. She has received three nominations across different categories. Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP

The winners of the 2021 awards will be announced at a ceremony on May 11 at London's O2 Arena, though it is not clear what form the ceremony will take because of coronavirus restrictions.

Under a current government roadmap for easing coronavirus rules live music venues will not be allowed to open their doors until May 17.

The annual ceremony, which normally takes place in February was postponed by three months because of safety and logistical concerns because of the pandemic.