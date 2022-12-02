Online abuse during July’s world championships in Oregon was overwhelmingly directed at female athletes, with two competitors — a man and a woman — accounting for 40% of all abuse detected, World Athletics said Friday.

In a study conducted during the World Athletics Championships in Eugene to identify and address abusive comments sent to athletes via Twitter and Instagram, findings reveal that sexualised and sexist abuse -– overwhelmingly targeted at female athletes -– made up over 40% of all detected posts.

The accounts of 461 competitors were monitored between July 10-August 1 in a bid to detect any abuse leading in and out of the championships, as well as during the event itself.

