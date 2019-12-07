A quarter of the 4,000 bandisti across 87 band clubs are women and an encouraging number of girls are learning to play wind and brass instrument, with clubs nurturing a new generation of musicians, the December issue of Pink magazine finds.

Out with The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow, it speaks to Malta’s only three female assistant bandmasters to show that the once all-male traditional brass bands are now welcoming more female musicians, with a select few climbing the ranks – as they juggle day jobs and stereotypes.

From music to dance, ballet takes centre stage in tomorrow’s issue, with a story about a young dancer with big ambitions and a focus on Princess Nathalie Poutiatine, the matriarch of ballet and founder of a love of dance in Malta 100 years ago.

Being the Christmas issue, Malta’s leading women’s magazine offers tips on how to have glowing skin during the draining festive season and the way to create and host the prefect tea party.

Malta’s leading fashion magazine, fresh from another successful catwalk show on Thursday, continues to highlight the top trends, zooming in on layering and street wear, while placing an emphasis on a cruelty-free closet too.

Pink is produced and published by Allied Newspapers Ltd.