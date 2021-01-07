Tears fill Gui Yuna’s eyes as she describes losing her right leg in a road accident aged seven and school bullies kicking away her crutch to make her fall.

But they would not dare do that now – the 35-year-old is a prize-winning bodybuilder and former Paralympian whose inspirational story has gone viral in China.

Gui, who competed in long jump at the 2004 Athens Paralympics, is new to bodybuilding but won the first time she competed in October.

