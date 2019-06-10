Registrations are currently open to women who are actively involved in business ventures or simply mums who are looking to return to the workplace, to attend a seminar being held on Thursday at the Corinthia Palace Hotel.

Frank Salt Real Estate has teamed up with a number of Malta’s top-rated successful businesswomen and real estate female professionals to give women a better insight on what it takes to embark on a thriving career ­– be it in business, real estate or as an entrepreneur. The seminar will be headed by over 20 panellists and moderators, including Ariadne Massa and Vanessa Macdonald, with the vast majority of them being working women, who will be sharing their experiences with the audience.

Some of the panels being discussed include: ‘Reimagining the workplace for the modern parent’, ‘Different models of career success in real estate’ and ‘The Aspirations of the Millenials’.

We are doing our bit to move things forward

What makes a successful brand and how do you go about standing above the crowd? How do you go about navigating the stresses of being a female entrepreneur? How do you overcome the difficulties of balancing family and work life? Going back to work after time out on maternity leave can feel really daunting. How do you go about refocusing on your career and regaining the confidence as a working mum?

What makes real estate ideal as a career option? Real Estate is ideal for women who are looking for a dynamic career that not only pays well but also provides a platform for constant learning and self-development. Why is this so? And what does it take to make it in real estate?

“The seminar will answer the above questions and much more and participants will also have the opportunity to network with like-minded people,” said director Godfrey Swain. “We are doing our bit to move things forward by making a conscious effort to recruit more female estate agents, while also giving valuable insight based on the challenges today’s women face in the workplace,” Mr Swain added.