A corpse of a woman was lifted from the sea in Delimara on Wednesday, the police said.

They said in a statement that the corpse was seen at around 10.45am in the area under the Xrobb l-Għaġin park at Delimara, in the limits of Marsaxlokk.

The police sought the assistance of the Armed Forces of Malta who went on site and retrieved the cadavre with a helicopter.

Investigations established that it was probably a female body but no identification has yet been made. She was wearing sports gear but she was not carrying any documents.

The police are seeking the public's help to identify the woman. They said that no missing people's reports had been filed.

An inquiry is being held and an autopsy on the body is being carried out to establish the cause of death.

The police are investigating.