Football is the most popular, most watched, and perhaps the most financially backed sport in the world. No single tournament gets more global coverage or larger viewing figures the four-yearly Football World Cup. No single match is more watched around the globe, in any sport, than the Football World Cup Final that is the culmination of each of those tournaments. From the Premier League to Serie A, the Bundesliga to the MLS and beyond, even the domestic games are watched around the globe by millions, week in and week out, season after season with numbers continuing to grow.

But this, of course, is men’s football, and when we come to the matter of the same sport in the female competitions, things are different, but certainly improving. When it comes to watching Women’s World Cup matches, or supporting the domestic games that are played in almost every nation where the men have a corresponding professional league, though things may be different as we said, the landscape is looking more propitious. Indeed, the 2023 Women’s World Cup has exceeded expectations in terms of ticket sales, audience viewing figures around the world, and the overall attention it has garnered in general.

This uptick in interest has been going on for some years, especially in Europe, and the growth looks set to continue apace. Of course, the men’s game is still streets ahead, but that is perhaps a matter of tradition and timing, though the women’s game has a long way to go in terms of overall revenue generation, that much is undeniable. But how much of this success is the quality of the product, and how much has it been supported, driven, and augmented by the news and media coverage that has risen so much over the past few years?

Televisual triumph brings Women’s World Cup to the masses

In years gone by, if there was any women’s world cup coverage to be found on television at all, it would usually come in the form of truncated highlights in late night listings. How far things have come and how this has changed for the better. Thanks to the popularity of women’s football now, the advertising revenue it generates globally, the ticket sales for the domestic and international matches and the more young girls inspired to play at a grass roots level, the women’s World Cup has been well and truly brought to the masses.

From the UK market to the home of earlier champions the USA, almost every country in Western Europe to Australia and many points in between, sports networks, and mainstream networks are covering every single match live and uninterrupted, just as they do the men’s games. Part of the success of the sport is most definitely down to this seismic change in how the news and media are now invested in bringing women’s football to the masses. From social media to mainstream sports channels, it is big business of global interest.

This televisual triumph has, naturally, transferred to social media and the media in general. From Instagram to Twitter, and even TikTok videos by players within the tournament, the level of interest, though not matching the men’s game yet, is on the rise and is so exponentially. I think it would be fair to say that without the global television rights, which becomes the global television audience, women’s football would simply not have arrived where it has today, and that is something that is not only a triumph, but also to be celebrated.

From fringe to favourite: Women’s sports on the ascendency

As well as the global news and media attention that has rocketed women’s football to new heights, it could be argued that the same news and media outlets, companies, networks and platforms have contributed to a wider rise in the appreciation of women’s sport around the globe. Without global television networks, sports channels, publications dedicated to women’s sport and an entire range of social media platforms and influencers, this ascendency may not have happened, but now that it has, the news and media can take some credit.

Whether it is the golf tournaments in the US and Europe to the coverage of women’s cricket in the UK and India, the wall-to-wall interest in female athletics to worldwide airtime for female tennis, which now has equitable pay with men in tournaments such as Wimbledon, these are no longer fringe events, they are firm favourites. As attendances rise, revenue rises, as revenue rises, so does the investment in women’s sport, such is the power of the product when seamless supported by the news and media who bring it to the front as well as the back pages.

So just how powerful has the news and media been in catapulting female sporting events to the loftier position they now enjoy? As with men’s sport, coverage and exposure is based on the interest in the product, that is, the sporting event, match, or tournament, and this product is after invested in due to the coverage it then gains. Put in simple terms, global interest may have been nurtured and expanded by the news and media coverage, but it also speaks to the quality of women’s sport that so many have missed enjoying over the years.

