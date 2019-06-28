The University of Malta will be presenting an exhibition acknowledging women at the university since their first enrolments in the early 20th century.

The exhibition – titled Hors Concours and curated by Raphael Vella – speaks about the first group of women who acquired a third-level education in Malta, juxtaposing their stories with work by contemporary female artists working in Malta.

Women such as Blanche Huber and Tessie M. Camilleri were pioneers in a Maltese context, studying and graduating alongside classes of otherwise exclusively male students. The exhibition traces women at the university from that time to the present day, when female students actually outnumber males in almost all subjects.

Contemporary artists Kristina Borg, Charlie Cauchi, Amber Fenech and Margerita Pulè will be showing work at the exhibition, responding to the theme of the exhibition, and acknowledging perhaps that parity in numbers at university does not automatically mean an equal experience.

And if you are passionate about the equality of the sexes, the University of Malta is looking for individuals to participate in an exhibition about female students at the university. Your picture must simply represent you time as a student at the university. Just include the year and a sentence describing your submission.

Those willing to take part are to send a picture to horsconcoursexhibition@gmail.com (1MB max.) Selected images will be included in the exhibition. Deadline extension is August 23.

Hors Concours will take place at the University of Malta Valletta Campus from October 31 to 29 November.