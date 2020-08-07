A 71-year-old woman suffered grievous injuries in a traffic accident on Thursday.

The police said it was called to Triq il-Gradilja, Attard, at 6.45pm.

It transpired that a Volkswagen Golf, driven by a 22-year-old man from St Paul's Bay, was involved in a crash with a Kia driven by a 70-year-old man also from St Paul's Bay. A 71-year-old female passenger was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.