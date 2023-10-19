A female pedestrian has been seriously injured following a road traffic accident involving a car in Birkirkara.

The incident occurred on Triq San Ġiljan at 6.30am on Thursday.

The woman, aged 47, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital and treated for serious injuries.

Police say she was hit by a Toyota Yaris driven by a 24-year-old woman, also from Birkirkara.

It is the second time in 24 hours that a pedestrian was injured in a traffic accident.

A 78-year-old woman was left in a critical condition when she was hit by a van in Żejtun at 5pm on Wednesday.