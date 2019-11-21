An exhibition titled Parti minni (Part of me) by Josette Casha is on display at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Mosta.

Casha has been passionate about art from a young age but her work as a professional tailor and fashion designer brought her closer to the art world and instigated her to experiment and create her own personal interpretation of various subjects.

She pursued art studies and has participated in several collective exhibitions, both locally and internationally, such as in Italy, Austria and Japan.

In her latest exhibition, curated by Francois Zammit, the artist relates episodes in women’s lives, featuring various female portraits in different situations.

The exhibition is open until November 30. Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 6 to 8pm; Sunday from 10am to noon and from 6 to 8pm.