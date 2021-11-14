Female professionals from a range of STEM fields, including software development, electrical and mechanical engineering, medical physics, aviation, artificial intelligence, health sciences and biomedical science, recently visited schools to share their personal experiences and informally discussed with young teenage students opportunities to pursue STEM careers.

The visits formed part of Teen Science Café – Women in STEM, an initiative of the Science Centre (Pembroke) of the Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programmes that forms part of the centre’s STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) career guidance and girls’ empowerment programme.

The initiative kick-started with two in-person events at St Thomas More College, St Luċija Secondary School and St Clare College, Pembroke Secondary School. Two other face-to-face events at Maria Regina College, Mosta Secondary School and Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary School are being held during November. During the second scholastic term an online version of this initiative will be held in various other secondary and post-secondary schools.

The Teen Science Café – Women in STEM initiative also seeks to engage industry partners to showcase STEM careers within their organisations while inspiring and motivating young girls to explore STEM career opportunities.

Interested educators and/or stakeholders can e-mail noel.harmsworth@ilearn.edu.mt to obtain more information about this initiative and explore potential ways of participation.