All female staff at The Duke in Victoria were presented with a gift to mark International Women’s Day. Although the management regularly show its appreciation and praise the staff for their dedication and commitment, on this special day the management presented a personalised handmade wooden gift to all female workers. The management invited Kyle Cutajar (pictured below), one of the X Factor finalists, for a Meet & Greet event during which he distributed the gifts to all women workers.
