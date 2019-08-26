The second anniversary of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination draws near. So does the deadline set by the Council of Europe for an independent public inquiry into whether there is any political responsibility for the dangers that evidently surrounded Caruana Galizia.

Where is the government in all this? Busy making Carmelo Abela, the Foreign Minister, look like a fool.

Back in July, at an event abroad, Abela assured listeners that the Council of Europe’s deadline would be met.

Remember, when the Foreign Minister speaks, he does so in the government’s name. Back home, everyone pricked up their ears, since we hadn’t been given any clear assurances up till then.

The Office of the Prime Minister said that Abela had stated nothing new. That could only mean that what Abela said was confirmed. After all, he spoke in plain English.

Now, the government is back-pedalling. It is not clear if any progress is being made on when an inquiry will begin.

Instead, we are gifted with red herrings. Every time the looming deadline attracts too much attention, someone close to government stages a distraction.

One of the latest is Glenn Bedingfield’s weak attempt at trying to stop the notorious ‘American University of Malta’ from building a block to host the students’ dormitory. Does anyone seriously believe that Bedingfield would have written this article, in the middle of the Santa Maria shutdown, without the full consent of his bosses in Castille?

The story did not quite pick up. It didn’t displace the stories about residents who really care for the environment of their towns – those protesting the chopping of trees, the traffic, the buildings collapsing...

Then there is a group of people who will relentlessly remind everyone that a journalist was brutally assassinated and that a public inquiry is expected.

Maybe this is why we’re now seeing another red herring produced by that Labour proxy, It-Torċa.

These champions of objective independent journalism have taken aim at Pia Zammit, an actress whose sin is to be a vocal activist in Occupy Justice, the organisation demanding justice for Caruana Galizia.

Ten years ago, Zammit played a role in a well-known British spoof of Nazi-occupied France. She was photographed backstage holding cut-outs of two Swastikas. Now, she is being smeared as a Nazi sympathiser.

It gets its cronies to smear women who stand up to it and falsify their past

Nobody’s fooled, but fooling anyone was always a side benefit. The real aim is to distract attention from the looming deadline, from the disappearing trees, from the various activists themselves.

Another aim is to make anyone thinking of becoming active in civil society to think again.

It’s not going to work against the women in Occupy Justice themselves. Perhaps I should spell it out for those who have no idea who these women are. They have a strong cultural and intellectual background. They treasure loyalty and have a love for truth, justice, the arts and environmental beauty. Before the assassination, some of them had hardly ever appeared in public. But they overcame the habits of a lifetime and became activists and public speakers.

Misogynistic attacks on them will only convince them further of how right they were to become active.

But what about other women thinking of signing up for other civil society causes? It is striking how many of the organisers and protagonists of the recent protests against the planned environmental destruction are women.

More might join, but the accusations against Zammit might make them stop and think.

The sheer absurdity of the accusation against Zammit is actually a deterrent. If the bullies can come up with that, they can come up with anything against anyone. Who needs the hassle? Remember when Joseph Muscat liked to boast he would have the most feminist government is history? Its actual record is a tad different.

For years, it portrayed its fiercest critic as a witch and dehumanised her. She was someone whom a Labour mayor, with the backing of a crowd, could chase down the streets.

While working out of the Office of the Prime Minister, Bedingfield could operate a website dedicated, in practice, to demonising her. An atmosphere was created in which she and her family were fair game.

When she was assassinated, the attacks switched to other women. Protestors were called whores. Online Labour groups targeted other activists, giving out their personal details. Another journalist (a woman, of course) begins to be called a witch…

The women environmental activists have reported attempts at bullying, including being taunted about their looks. Now, there’s the smearing of Pia Zammit.

Yes, that’s how the most ‘feminist’ government in history operates. It gets its cronies to smear women who stand up to it and falsify their past.

That’s why the public inquiry is needed.

It is not just about Caruana Galizia. It is about assessing political responsibility for a consistent partisan strategy of dehumanising and targeting women who, annoyingly, just will not shut up.

Claudette Buttigieg is a Nationalist MP and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.