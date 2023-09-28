Fenech & Fenech Advocates was recently recognised as the 'Malta Tax Firm of the Year' at the International Tax Review's 19th Annual Awards ceremony held at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah in London, on the 27th September 2023.

This award celebrates Fenech & Fenech Advocates' commitment to client service excellence, the firm said in a statement.

The ITR's EMEA Tax Awards have been taking place annually since 2005 and recognise great achievements and developments by international tax professionals from the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) over the course of a 12-month period.

This year's awards celebrate the most impressive tax, transfer pricing, tax disputes, and indirect tax teams and practitioners across 34 jurisdictions throughout the region, also recognising achievements in tax technology, innovation, policy, compliance and reporting, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion across 34 countries.

Fenech & Fenech Advocates, founded in 1891, is one of Malta's leading full­ service law firms. The firm's tax practice includes some 15 tax lawyers and tax accountants, providing the full range of tax advisory and tax compliance services to corporate and private clients.

Rosanne Bonnici, Head of the firm's Tax & Immigration Law Department, said: "This award bears testament to the dedication, skill and professionalism of our team members."

"Winning this award is an acknowledgement of our team's collective commitment to our clients and to the consistent delivery of top-quality service. It strengthens our resolve to grow, and to remain, leaders in the provision of professional tax services."