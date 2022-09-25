Fenech & Fenech Advocates was recognised as the ‘Malta Tax Firm of the Year’ at the 18th International Tax Review’s (ITR) Europe, Middle East, & Africa Tax Awards during a ceremony in London on September 15.

This award celebrates Fenech & Fenech Advocates’ commitment to client service excellence, the firm said in a statement.

The ITR’s EMEA Tax Awards have been taking place since 2005 and recognise great achievements and developments by international tax professionals from the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in the span over a year.

This year’s awards celebrate successes in tax technology, innovation, policy, compliance and reporting, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion in 34 countries.

Fenech & Fenech Advocates, founded in 1891, is one of Malta’s leading full-service law firms. The firm’s tax practice includes some 15 tax lawyers and tax accountants, currently providing tax advisory and tax compliance services to corporate and private clients.

Rosanne Bonnici, head of the firm’s Tax & Immigration Law Department, said: “This award bears testament to the dedication, skill and professionalism of our team members.

"Winning this award is an acknowledgement of our team’s collective commitment to our clients and to the consistent delivery of top quality service. It strengthens our resolve to grow, and to remain, leaders in the provision of professional tax services.”