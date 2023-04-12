Balzan captain Paul Fenech has lauded the footballing genius of forward Angel Torres after the Colombian striker single-handedly orchestrated his team’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Mosta at Centenary Stadium on Monday.

Facing direct rivals Mosta for a place in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers this summer, Balzan found themselves twice behind against the resilient Blues despite having to play for almost an hour with a player less following the first-half dismissal of Precious Tenebe.

But then Torres came to Balzan’s rescue when he not only won the penalty that pulled his team level before scoring two fine individual goals that earned his team a stunning 3-2 victory and lifted them to third place in the Premier League standings on 43 points, one above Gżira United and Hibernians.

