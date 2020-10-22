Qrendi coach Lydon Fenech praised his side after a dominant display against Żebbug Rangers resulted in a deserved win at the Centenary Stadium on Sunday morning.

Goals from prolific scorer Alexander Nilsson and Dasser Sammut on either side of the half highlighted a match between a Qrendi side which has stuck with most of last season’s squad, and Żebbug which have made major changes to their line-up.

After two wins and a close 3-2 defeat in the opening day against San Ġwann, Qrendi will be looking to go one step further than last season.

With an abrupt end in March, Qrendi missed out on a playoff match but Fenech believes there were enough positives to build from last season.

“When you see what we did last season, you can easily realise that things went well and worked,” Fenech told the Times of Malta.

