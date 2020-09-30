Ryan Fenech has terminated his contract with Birkirkara FC and is in advanced talks to rejoin Valletta FC.

The 34-year-old midfielder joined Birkirkara last season but has now decided to seek pastures new. On Wednesday he held talks with the Stripes hierarchy and reached an agreement to terminate his contract which saw him tied for another two seasons.

