Turkish side Fenerbahce were fined 50,000 euros ($50,900) by UEFA on Friday after their fans chanted Russian president Vladimir Putin’s name during a Champions League match against Ukraine’s Dynamo Kyiv.

Supporters sang the name of Putin after Vitaliy Buyalskyi’s goal for Dynamo in the Ukrainian club’s 2-1 extra-time victory, which dumped the Turks out of the Champions League last month.

The first leg had ended 0-0 in a game played in Poland because of Russia’s invasion.

As well as the fine, UEFA ordered a partial closure of the Fenerbahce stadium in its next European campaign.

A statement said that the UEFA Appeals Body had decided to “fine Fenerbahce 50,000 euros and to order the partial closure of Fenerbahce stadium, which shall consist of at least 5,000 seats, during the next UEFA club competition match.”

The punishment was for “the throwing of objects and transmitting a provocative message of an offensive nature, i.e. illicit chants.”

