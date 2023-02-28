Turkish authorities said Tuesday that Istanbul football club Fenerbahce would play this weekend’s away match without its fans after spectators chanted “government, resign” following the devastating earthquake that struck earlier this month.

On Saturday, thousands of Fenerbahce fans took up the chant to protest the government’s response to the February 6 earthquake that killed over 44,000 people in Turkey.

“Twenty years of lies and cheating, resign,” the fans yelled during their club’s 4-0 win over Konyaspor.

