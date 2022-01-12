Fenerbahce on Wednesday turned to its former manager Ismail Kartal to head the Istanbul side for a second time.

The 28-time Turkish champions joined their Istanbul rivals Besiktas and Galatasaray — all mired in disappointing seasons — in switching managerial directions in a bid to revive their title runs.

Fenerbahce parted ways with coach Vitor Pereira in December and now sit fifth in the table, 17 points behind runaway leaders Trabzonspor.

