The management and staff at Fenlex Corporate Services hosted a meeting with William Spiteri Bailey, president of the Malta Institute of Accountants, at their new offices in Marsa. Fenlex has been active in servicing local and international, corporate and private clients since the 1980s. Their services include company incorporation and maintenance, accountancy, directorship, trustee and fiduciary as well as tax services to a large number of local and international clients. The main aim of this meeting was to further explore and develop mutual cooperation between the company and the institute, as well as discuss the aspirations of professionals who work within the company.
