Hibernians coach Andrea Pisanu roped in key defender Ferdinando Apap back to his starting formation as he named his starting XI for their UEFA Conference League second qualifying round, first leg tie against Levadia Tallinn at the Centenary Stadium.

Apap was forced to miss out on Hibernians’ commitments in the UEFA Champions League against Shamrock Rovers as he had to serve a two-match ban.

The Malta defender was one of three Hibernians players that were sanctioned following last year’s controversial UEFA Conference League tie against SK Riga.

Apap was handed a two-match ban, which he has now served, and the Gozitan defender was named in the starting formation of the Paolites’ clash against Levadia Tallinn.

