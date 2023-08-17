FERENCVAROS 2

Traore 41

Varga 68

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1

Mbong 6

(Ferencvaros win 8-2 on aggregate)

FERENCVAROS

A. Varga, H. Wingo (46 E. Civic), I. Cisse, M. Knoester (74 M. Abena), L. Paszka, D. Siger, M. Abu Fani (81 A. Gojak), T. Nguen (60 Marquinhos), K. Zachariassen, B. Varga, A. Traore (61 K. Lisztes).

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

F. Marchetti, O. Bjelicic, E. Marcelina, K. Bilic, J. Mbong (38 R. Camenzuli), J. Corbalan, Y. Nenov (63 Eder), N. Krstic, Elionay (80 S. Attard), S. Paintsil (80 S. Borg), L. Montebello (63 Jonny).

Referee Georgi Davidov (Bulgaria).

Yellow cards Mbong, Bjelicic, Corbalan.

Ħamrun Spartans bowed out of the UEFA Conference League after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Ferencvaros in the third qualifying round second leg tie in Hungary.

After last week’s heavy 6-1 defeat at the National Stadium, there was absolutely no chance for the Malta champions to battle for a place in Play Off round of the competition.

But still, the Reds took the field for yesterday’s second leg with a positive mindset to try and upset their opponents and Joseph Mbong raised their hopes of a win when putting them ahead after six minutes of play.

However, as the minutes passed, Ferencvaros grew in stature and Adama Traore pulled them level just before the break before Barnabas Varga netted the winner to hand the Hungarian side not only the win but the tie 8-2 on aggregate.

