Ferguson says Man Utd must pick ‘best players’ after Ronaldo benched

Alex Ferguson has added to the growing pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by criticising the Manchester United manager’s decision to use Cristiano Ronaldo as a substitute against Everton.

Solskjaer surprisingly left Ronaldo on the bench for the first 57 minutes of Saturday’s damaging 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

United were leading 1-0 when the Portugal star was introduced, but Andros Townsend equalised to leave Solskjaer’s misfiring team with only one win in their past four games in all competitions.

Ronaldo has been in fine form since rejoining United, scoring five times in his first six games, including the late winner against Villarreal three days before the Everton match.

