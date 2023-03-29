Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson and ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger on Wednesday became the first managers to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The two men locked horns during a period of intense rivalry starting in the 1990s, winning 16 English top-flight titles between them.

Ferguson, 81, is the most successful manager in Premier League history, guiding Manchester United to 13 titles, while Wenger won the competition three times with Arsenal, including going unbeaten in the 2003/04 season.

More details on SportsDesk.