Bruno Fernandes will be fit for Manchester United’s Premier League trip to Liverpool despite being involved in a minor car crash on Monday.

No parties involved are understood to have sustained serious injuries and Fernandes took part in training with the rest of the United squad on the eve of the game at Anfield.

“Obviously the accident happened on the way to Carrington, but as far as I know nobody was injured,” Rangnick said at his pre-match press conference.

“He trained with the team and he was ok. That’s why I think he will also be ok for tomorrow.”

Both sides are in desperate need of the points for different reasons.

