Bruno Fernandes missed a stoppage-time penalty as Aston Villa beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday to prevent the Red Devils moving top of the Premier League.
The Portuguese midfielder blasted his 93rd-minute spot-kick over the bar minutes after Kortney Hause’s late headed goal, which earned Villa their first win against United since December 2009.
United drew a blank for the first time this season despite boasting the league’s best attacking record and a star-studded line-up featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood.
Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard – last week’s match-winner at West Ham – were unused substitutes and Edinson Cavani only entered the fray with eight minutes remaining.
