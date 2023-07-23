Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho were on target as Manchester United beat Arsenal 2-0 in a friendly front of 82,262 fans at MetLife Stadium on Saturday.

The New York and New Jersey fans of the two Premier League clubs saw a lively first half with both goals, but the game lost its way in the second half with mass substitutions from both teams.

United’s new Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana, signed from Inter on Thursday in a £44 million deal, did not feature despite flying out to join the team’s tour in the United States.

Back-up Tom Heaton started in goal with Fernandes wearing the captain’s armband after replacing defender Harry Maguire in that role.

Read full story on sport.timeosfmalta.com